Echo Flex is the most affordable way to add Alexa to any space in your home. It plugs directly into a standard electrical outlet, making it perfect for those places in your home where cords can be a hassle like a hallway, garage, or bathroom.

Simply ask Alexa to control compatible smart home devices, make an announcement, or check the score of a favourite sports team, and responses will come through the small speaker on the device that’s been optimized for Alexa’s voice. Echo Flex also has a built-in USB port so you can easily charge your phone or add an optional accessory, like a Smart Night Light or Motion Sensor, all while using only one outlet.

The Echo Flex normally costs £24.99, and accessories such as a night light or a motion sensor cost £14.99 apiece. Amazon is however offering a 20% discount on the device, meaning you can Alexa-enable your whole house for only £19.99 per room.

Grab your Echo Flex discount at Amazon here.