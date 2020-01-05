The Acer ConceptD 7 Ezel is a portable Surface Studio #CES2020

As part of their CES 2020 line-up, Acer announced an expansion to their ConceptD line.

The ConceptD 7 Ezel series comes with Acer’s Ezel hinge, which translates to five usage modes, making it easier than ever for creative professionals to collaborate, share and bring ideas to life. A desktop replacement that can be taken on the road, this series is ideal for those who want to sketch, finalize and present on one device.

Creators’ work comes to life in brilliant detail and clarity on the notebooks’ 4K IPS displays (3840 x 2160 resolution) which deliver more than 8 million pixels. The displays also include integrated color correction technologies and have been tested and calibrated to deliver superior fidelity in reproducing the PANTONE Matching System (PMS) Colors.

The touch screen displays provide a natural writing experience via the included Wacom EMR pen, which provides fast and accurate control. EMR pens perfectly replicate the fluidity of ink. Plus, they don’t require a battery and offer better precision, response times, resolution, pressure sensitivities, hover accessibility and durability. The displays are made of Gorilla Glass 6, making them resistant to drops. They also include an anti-glare coating, making it easy to see images when used outdoors or under bright lights.

Demanding workflows are no match for a 10th Generation Intel Core H-series processor coming soon, NVIDIA GeForce RTX GPUs, up to 32 GB of DDR4 memory and up to 2 TB PCIe SSDs. Creators can quickly edit and render videos or create 3D animations and showcase their work in real time.

The ConceptD 7 Ezel convertible notebook will be available in the U.S. in June with a starting price of $2,699. The ConceptD 7 Ezel Pro convertible notebook will be available in the U.S. in July with a starting price of $3,099.