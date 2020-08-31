Latest software update enables Tesla car cameras to detect speed limit signs

Tesla has recently released a new software update that brings several improvements to Tesla cars. The 2020.36 software update comes with an improved Speed Assist feature.

Speed Assist feature can now make use of car’s cameras to detect speed limit signs to improve the accuracy of speed limit data on local roads. Detected speed limit signs will be displayed in the driving visualization and used to set the associated Speed Limit Warning. You can enable this feature by going to Controls > Autopilot > Speed Limit.

This update also improves Traffic Light and Stop Sign Control feature. Tesla can now play a chime when the traffic light you are waiting for turns green. If you are waiting behind another car, the chime will play once the car advances unless Traffic-Aware Cruise Control or Autosteer is active When Traffic Light and Stop Sign Control is activated, a chime will play when you can confirm to proceed through a green traffic light. You can enable this feature by going to Controls > Autopilot > Green traffic Light Chime.

Finally, Tesla has made some improvements to Cruise control. You can quickly adjust the Traffic-Aware Cruise Control or Autosteer set speed to the current speed by simply tapping the cluster speedometer. You can still tap the speed limit sign to adjust the set speed to the speed limit.

via: Electrek