Tesla has pushed out a new update for their Full Self-Driving software, taking it to version 10.9 beta.

The update appeared to be aimed at making the software act a bit more human and less robotic, according to the changelog, which notes more natural turns and less abrupt acceleration.

See the full changelog below:

Improved intersection extents and right of way assignment by updating modeling of intersection areas from dense rasters (“bag of points”) to sparse instances. Increased intersection region IOU by 4.2%. The sparse intersection network is the first model deployed with an auto-regressive architecture that runs natively with low latency on the TRIP Al accelerator chip, through innovations in the Al compiler stack.

Upgraded generalized static object network to use 10-bit photon count streams rather than 8-bit ISP tonemapped images by adding 10-bit inference support in the Al compiler stack. Improved overall recall by 3.9% and precision by 1.7%.

Made unprotected left turns across oncoming lanes more natural by proceeding straight into intersection while yielding, before initiating the turn.

Improved lane preference and topology estimation by 1.2% with a network update and a new format for navigation clues.

Improved short deadline lane changes with better modeling of necessary deceleration for maneuvers beyond the lane change.

Improved future paths for objects not confined to lane geometry by better modeling of their kinematics.

Made launches from stop more calm when there in an imminent slowdown nearby.

Improved gap selection when yielding to a stream of oncoming cars on narrow roads

Tesla recently increased the cost of their Full Self-Driving package to $12,000, despite the feature appearing to be far from finished, but the move is being taken as an indication that the company is getting closer to its goal. Elon Musk had earlier said the value of the software feature would exceed $20,000 to owners once it is fully baked.

via Teslarati