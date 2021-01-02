In early 2020 Tesla set out their goal of selling 500,00 cars in the calendar year. Despite the pandemic, they made good progress towards their goal, but to hit the 500,000 targets they needed to shift 182,000 vehicles in Q4 2020.

In a short press release the company confirmed that they did indeed meet their target, though by some metrics they missed the actual number of cars sold by 450, saying:

Tesla Q4 2020 Vehicle Production & Deliveries GLOBE NEWSWIRE PALO ALTO, Calif., January 2, 2021 – In 2020, we produced and delivered half a million vehicles, in line with our most recent guidance. In addition, Model Y production in Shanghai has begun, with deliveries expected to begin shortly. Q4 2020 Production Deliveries Subject to operating lease accounting Model S/X 16,097 18,920 11% Model 3/Y 163,660 161,650 7% Total 179,757 180,570 8% 2020 Production Deliveries Model S/X 54,805 57,039 Model 3/Y 454,932 442,511 Total 509,737 499,550 Thank you to all of our customers, employees, suppliers, shareholders and supporters who helped us achieve another great year.

To help their sales staff meet their goal Tesla offered 1-year of free supercharging to new buyers and also 3 months of Full Self-Driving.

Tesla’s current value exceeds that of all the other car companies combined, but it crucially depends on the company retaining the confidence of investors, and that means new records every quarter. Meeting the goal will help support the company’s very elevated sales price, though it is likely we will see a dip on the news early next week.