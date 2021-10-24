After a bit of a delay, Tesla rolled out their Full Self-Driving Beta 10.3 a few hours ago, and drivers in the beta have already posted their first drives.

FSD beta 10.3 is the first to be released to drivers with a Safety Score of 99 and below, and some users with a safety score of 99 are reporting receiving the software.

FSD Beta 10.3 has the following changelog:

FSD v10.3 Release Notes

Added FSD profiles that allow drivers to control behaviors like rolling stops, exiting passing lanes, speed-based lane changes, following distance and yellow light headway.

Added planning capability to drive along oncoming lanes to maneuver around path blockage.

Improved creeping speed by linking speed to visibility network estimation and distance to encroachment point of crossing lanes.

Improved crossing object velocity estimation by 20% and yaw estimation by 25% by upreving surround video vehicle network with more data. Also increased system frame rate by +1.7 frames per second.

Improved vehicle semantic detections (e.g. brake lights, turn indicators, hazards) by adding +25k video clips to the training data set.

Improved static obstacle control by upreving the generalized static object network with 6l more video clips (+5.6% prevision, +2.5% recall).

Allowed more acceleration when merging from on-ramps onto major roads and when lane changing from slow to fast lanes.

Reduced false slowdowns and improved offsetting for pedestrians by improving the model of interaction between pedestrians and the static world.

Improved turning profile for unprotected turns by allowing ego to cross over lane lines more naturally, when safe to do so.

Improved speed profile for boosting onto high-speed roads by enforcing stricter longitudinal and lateral acceleration limits required to beat the crossing objects.

Drivers have uploaded the first videos of the beta in action.

As can be seen from the videos, at night the improvements are not obvious yet, and despite being rolled out to lower safety score users, close supervision remains very important.

What do our readers think of the latest version of Tesla’s FSD beta? Let us know in the comments below.

via DriveTeslaCanada