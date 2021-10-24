Last night, after a bit of a delay, Tesla released their Full Self Driving 10.3 software. That delay was caused by the need to fix a “regression issue” that caused FSD Beta 10.3 to be actually worse than beta 10.2 when it came to the very important left turn at traffic lights.

It seems Tesla was not able to catch all the issues, as today Elon Musk announced on Twitter that they would be pulling the release of FDS beta 10.3 and reverting to 10.2.

Seeing some issues with 10.3, so rolling back to 10.2 temporarily. Please note, this is to be expected with beta software. It is impossible to test all hardware configs in all conditions with internal QA, hence public beta. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 24, 2021

Elon did not reveal what the problems were, but his tweet appears to suggest that the software was not working as expected on some Teslas.

FSD beta 10.3 was the first to be released to drivers with a Safety Score of 99 and below, and had had the following changelog:

FSD v10.3 Release Notes

Added FSD profiles that allow drivers to control behaviors like rolling stops, exiting passing lanes, speed-based lane changes, following distance and yellow light headway.

Added planning capability to drive along oncoming lanes to maneuver around path blockage.

Improved creeping speed by linking speed to visibility network estimation and distance to encroachment point of crossing lanes.

Improved crossing object velocity estimation by 20% and yaw estimation by 25% by upreving surround video vehicle network with more data. Also increased system frame rate by +1.7 frames per second.

Improved vehicle semantic detections (e.g. brake lights, turn indicators, hazards) by adding +25k video clips to the training data set.

Improved static obstacle control by upreving the generalized static object network with 6l more video clips (+5.6% prevision, +2.5% recall).

Allowed more acceleration when merging from on-ramps onto major roads and when lane changing from slow to fast lanes.

Reduced false slowdowns and improved offsetting for pedestrians by improving the model of interaction between pedestrians and the static world.

Improved turning profile for unprotected turns by allowing ego to cross over lane lines more naturally, when safe to do so.

Improved speed profile for boosting onto high-speed roads by enforcing stricter longitudinal and lateral acceleration limits required to beat the crossing objects.

One of the videos uploaded by a Tesla owner suggests the software could certainly do with a lot more work.

Elon Musk notes that this process is normal for beta software, but of course, most beta software is not in charge of a 3-ton projectile moving at 50 mph.

What do our readers think of this news? Let us know in the comments below.