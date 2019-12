The Tesla Cybertruck has made another sighting- but this time, in Travis Scott’s new music video. In “Gang Gang”, we can see not only the Cybertruck, but also Tesla’s prototype electric ATV. You’ll also notice that Elon Musk’s “Not a Flamethrower” features in the video.

Check out Travis Scott taking the Cyberquad ATV prototype for a spin:

Source: Electrek