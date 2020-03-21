Chinese internet giant Tencent launches online meeting solution to take on Zoom and Microsoft Teams

Chinese internet giant Tencent yesterday launched its online meeting solution VooV Meeting in over 100 countries and regions around the world. VooV Meeting will compete with Zoom, Microsoft Teams and several other solutions in the market. Zoom is one of the leader in this market and it experienced a huge increase in usage over the past few weeks since consumers and businesses are turning to the app to stay connected amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Tencent has now expanded VooV meeting to international markets to take advantage of the current situation prevailing around us. Tencent Meeting is already a huge hit in the China market with over 10 million active users within two months of launch,

Tencent VooV Meeting right now supports online conferences with up to 300 attendees at one time free of charge. Tencent mentioned that VooV Meeting will be continuously updated to provide users worldwide with smooth, secure, and reliable cloud-based HD conferencing services that enable users to host or join meetings with ease.

Key features of Tencent VooV Meeting: