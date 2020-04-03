In what is not believed to be a delayed April Fool’s joke, it appears Tesla is close to satisfying the number one request of Tesla owners – the ability to view Sentry Mode and Dashcam footage directly on the infotainment screen in the car, without needing to remove your USB stick and viewing the footage on a PC.

The news was revealed by an early access user who was testing the software on in his Tesla, and who posted the above screenshot.

The text reads:

Dashcam Viewer Watch saved Dashcam clips or Sentry Mode events directly from the touchscreen with the Dashcam Viewer. To launch, tap the Dashcam icon in the status bar and select “Launch Viewer” while the car is in PARK. If the car is in DRIVE, you will continue to save a clip by tapping the icon. To view saved clips and events stored on your USB drive, tap the Menu icon in the upper left corner of the viewer. Each video is organized by location, date and thumbnail for easy access. For additional filtering options, tap the “Dashcam” or “Sentry” tabs. Select a clip or event to play the corresponding video. To select video from a particular camera, tap the associated thumbnail marked Front, Rear, Left or Right. Play, pause or scroll by using the video controls at the bottom of the player. To delete a video, tap the trash icon in the bottom right corner of the video player.

The feature seems to answer all of the requests of Tesla owners, and according to the Early Access user, Eshak Mir is expected to roll out soon.