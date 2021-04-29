With the aim to compete with platforms such as Microsoft Teams, Zoom, Telegram is all set to introduce video conferencing to its platform. According to a report published by TechCrunch, the group video call feature will be live for Telegram users in the month of May, though the exact release date is unknown.

On his official Telegram channel, Telegram founder Pavel Durov said that Telegram will soon be equipped with all the necessary features that users expect from a modern video conferencing tool. According to the founder, users will be able to share their screens during video calls. Not only that, but you’ll also be able to apply noise cancellation, which will eliminate or reduce the level of background noise. Moreover, it’ll be end-to-end encrypted and will have support for mobile, desktop, and tablet computers.

Founder Pavel Durov wrote “Screen sharing, encryption, noise-cancelling, desktop and tablet support — everything you can expect from a modern video conferencing tool, but with Telegram-level UI, speed and encryption. Stay tuned!”

Back in August last year, Telegram added the video call feature to its platform, but the feature allows only two people to connect through video chat. While COVID-19 induced ‘work from home’ culture led to many chat applications adding group video call features to their platforms, Telegram’s late entry to the party could put it at a disadvantage.

Needless to say, Telegram will be competing with some of the best tech companies and, therefore, its group video call must be as good as, if not better than rival platforms. It remains to be seen whether the company manages to pull it off.