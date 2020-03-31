The privacy-focused messaging app, Telegram Desktop for Windows has received an update. The update brings a couple of useful new features which include Chat Folders, new emojis.

With the latest update installed, you’ll be able to organize your chat into Chat Folders. This feature comes handy when you’ve many chat records. You’ll also be able to pin an unlimited number of chats in each folder, and you’ll be able to switch between chat folders in the new sidebar, making it easier for you to access all your chats.

The update takes the Telegram Desktop app Version 2.0.10. You can see the official changelog below.

Changelog

CHAT FOLDERS AND MORE Organize chats into Chat Folders if you have too many chats.

Create custom folders with flexible settings, or use default recommendations.

Pin an unlimited number of chats in each folder.

Switch between folders in the new side bar to easily access all of your chats.

Send animated dice to any chat

New animated emoji.

You can download and install the Telegram Desktop app on your Windows 10 PC from this link, or you can click on the below link to download and install the app on your Windows PC.