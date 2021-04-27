Telegram Desktop has received an update on Windows 10. The update adds scheduled voice calls and the ability to receive credit card payments from other users without giving Telegram a commission. Telegram also launched two new web versions which you can open on any web browser. You can read the full official changelog below.

Changelog

PAYMENTS 2.0 Offer real goods and services for sale in any group, channel or bot – Telegram doesn’t charge a commission.

Pay for goods securely using one of the 8 integrated payment providers – Telegram doesn’t collect your payment info.

See how this works in our @TestStore. SCHEDULED VOICE CHATS Schedule voice chats to let participants know about them in advance.

View a countdown to the voice chat and get notified when it starts. NEW WEB VERSIONS Try two new, fully-featured versions of Telegram Web – both supporting animated stickers, dark mode, chat folders and more: https://webk.telegram.org/ and https://webz.telegram.org/.

You can download and install the Telegram Desktop on your Windows 10 PC from the below link, or you can head over to Microsoft Store and search for the app.

via onsmft