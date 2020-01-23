The privacy-focused messaging app, Telegram Desktop for Windows 10 has received an update. Taking the app to version 1.9.7., the update brings plenty of useful new features, which will make things a lot easier.

Talking about the new features, you’ll be able to create three new types of polls as well as will be able to see who voted in polls with visible results. You’ll also be able to create quizzes using bots like @QuizBot. There are a lot of other important new features as well. You can see the official changelog below to check out the list of new features available in this update.

Changelog

Create three new types of polls.

See who voted in polls with visible results.

Vote for more options in polls that allow multiple answers.

Try to guess the correct answer in surveys in quiz mode.

Explore different combinations of survey options.

Add polls from the ‘…’ menu in any group or channel.

Use bots like @QuizBot to create quizzes with different questions and media attachments.

Schedule messages to send them when the recipient is online (only works if you know their online status).

You can download and install the Telegram Desktop app on your Windows 10 PC from this link, or you can visit Microsoft Store and search for the app.

via: WBI