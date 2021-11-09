Technical Specifications of Microsoft Surface Laptop SE

Microsoft today announced the new Surface Laptop SE targeting the education market. The Surface Laptop SE starts at just $249, and it runs on Windows 11 SE, a special edition of Windows 11 designed for education experiences.
Surface Laptop SE brings value to schools and IT admins who demand secure, premium experiences for students and easy deployment, modern management, and security built in.
You can find the full tech specs of Surface Laptop SE below.
Technical Specifications of Surface Laptop SE:
Operating system: Windows 11 SE
Exterior Dimensions:
- 17” x7.6” x 0.70” Weight: 2.45 lbs (1112.4g)
- Casing: All plastic body unpainted
- Colors: Glacier
- Physical buttons: Power button and Volume buttons on Keyboard
- Hinge: 135 degrees open angle
Display Screen:
- 6” TFT Liquid Crystal Display
- Module Resolution: 1366 x 768 (135 PPI)
- Aspect Ratio: 16:9
CPU:
- Intel Celeron Processor N4020
- Intel Celeron Processor N4120
Graphics:
- Intel UHD Graphics 600
Memory:
- 4GB or 8GB DDR4
Storage:
- 64GB or 128GB Embedded MultiMedia Card (eMMC)
Security:
- Firmware TPM
- Nano Security Lock slot
Network:
- Wi-Fi:802.11ac (2×2)
- Bluetooth Wireless 5.0LE
Battery:
- Up to 16 hours of typical device usage
- Charge your Surface Laptop SE up to 80% in less than ninety minutes
- Charge your Surface Laptop SE up to 50% in less than an hour
Cameras:
- 1MPFront facing camera with up to 720p 30fps video
Audio:
- 2W Stereo Speakers
- Single digital microphone
Ports:
- 1x USB-A
- 1 x USB-C
- 1 x Barrel type DC connector
- 1x 3.5 mm Headphone/MicJack
Sensors:
- 1x Hall-effect sensor
Software:
- Microsoft 365 for Education
Power Supply:
- 40W power supply
In the Box:
- Surface Laptop SE Power Supply
- Quick Start Guide
- Safety and warranty documents
Warranty:
- 1-year limited hardware warranty
Source: Microsoft
Comments