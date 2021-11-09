Technical Specifications of Microsoft Surface Laptop SE

by Pradeep

 

Microsoft Surface Laptop SE Tech Specs

Microsoft today announced the new Surface Laptop SE targeting the education market. The Surface Laptop SE starts at just $249, and it runs on Windows 11 SE, a special edition of Windows 11 designed for education experiences.

Surface Laptop SE brings value to schools and IT admins who demand secure, premium experiences for students and easy deployment, modern management, and security built in.

You can find the full tech specs of Surface Laptop SE below.

Technical Specifications of Surface Laptop SE:

Operating system: Windows 11 SE

Exterior Dimensions:

  • 17” x7.6” x 0.70” Weight: 2.45 lbs (1112.4g)
  • Casing: All plastic body unpainted
  • Colors: Glacier
  • Physical buttons: Power button and Volume buttons on Keyboard
  • Hinge: 135 degrees open angle

Display Screen:

  • 6” TFT Liquid Crystal Display
  • Module Resolution: 1366 x 768 (135 PPI)
  • Aspect Ratio: 16:9

CPU:

  • Intel Celeron Processor N4020
  • Intel Celeron Processor N4120

Graphics:

  • Intel UHD Graphics 600

Memory:

  • 4GB or 8GB DDR4

Storage:

  • 64GB or 128GB Embedded MultiMedia Card (eMMC)

Security:

  • Firmware TPM
  • Nano Security Lock slot

Network:

  • Wi-Fi:802.11ac (2×2)
  • Bluetooth Wireless 5.0LE

Battery:

  • Up to 16 hours of typical device usage
  • Charge your Surface Laptop SE up to 80% in less than ninety minutes
  • Charge your Surface Laptop SE up to 50% in less than an hour

Cameras:

  • 1MPFront facing camera with up to 720p 30fps video

Audio:

  • 2W Stereo Speakers
  • Single digital microphone

Ports:

  • 1x USB-A
  • 1 x USB-C
  • 1 x Barrel type DC connector
  • 1x 3.5 mm Headphone/MicJack

Sensors:

  • 1x Hall-effect sensor

Software:

  • Microsoft 365 for Education

Power Supply:

  • 40W power supply

In the Box:

  • Surface Laptop SE Power Supply
  • Quick Start Guide
  • Safety and warranty documents

Warranty:

  • 1-year limited hardware warranty

Microsoft Surface Laptop SE

Source: Microsoft

