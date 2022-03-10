Finding the perfect television can be challenging as high specs mean a seriously eye-watering price tag. This is why all of us wait for Black Friday or scour stores to get the best deals for our TV. And if you need one suggestion today, here is the TCL 75R646 75″ Class 6-Series 4k QLED Dolby Vision HDR Smart Google TV. Besides its unbelievable specs, it comes with an unbelievably enticing discount, helping you save up to $1,000 today!

The Contrast Control Zones aid the Quantum Dot technology of the TCL 75R646 to optimize the contrast across 240 localized zones. This delivers visible differences between bright and dark areas of the image, so you can better enjoy the 4K resolution of your TV.

THX-Certified Game Mode will benefit gamers who want to experience their favorite games on big screens without facing problems. Under this mode, you are ensured of low dark-to-light rise time transitions, allowing fast response in the lighting of the game scene. With this, you won’t miss your target, and you’ll always get a more significant advantage than your virtual enemies. In addition, the Variable Refresh Rate and Auto Game Mode deliver a smoother, optimized gaming experience.

Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos complement each other to give you a realistic viewing experience on TCL 75R646. Dolby Vision will optimize how your TV delivers HDR pictures using dynamic metadata, while the Dolby Atmos allows surround-sound technology. It expands on existing surround sound systems by adding height channels and interprets sounds as three-dimensional objects, allowing you to hear more and feel more.

In addition to the Dolby Vision, TCL 75R646 features AiPQ Engine that automatically optimizes picture settings according to the content type and scenarios recognized by the system. These machine-learning algorithms give you the best viewing experience with vibrant color, sharp clarity, and dramatic depth, all enhanced for your benefit.

TCL 75R646 sports a seamless, edge-to-edge glass display and a dark, brushed metal finish. With its integrated cable management system, you can make your home theatre setup look neater and classy.

Finding your favorite shows is effortless as the TCL 75R646 Smart Google TV organizes movies and TV shows from all of your favorite services into a single screen. Even more, you’ll receive personalized recommendations based on your subscriptions and viewing history. You can also access the content of your TV with the Google TV app on your phone!

Just utter “Hey Google,” and you can start giving commands to the TV. With this hands-free voice control, you can set aside your remote and use your voice to search and access entertainment, get answers, control your TV and smart home devices, and more.

For more information about this big discount on Best Buy, click here.