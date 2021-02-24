Microsoft is increasing the numbers of colours and labels you can use in Tasks in Microsoft Teams and Microsoft Planner.

“More labels allows for greater flexibility when organizing tasks. Use labels to flag risks, signal delays, help fine tune task prioritization, clarify accountabilities, or categorize tasks around a theme spanning multiple buckets,” Microsoft notes.

Users of Tasks in Microsoft Teams and Microsoft Planner will now be able to use up to 25 labels and colours, up from only 6 currently, which should increase the accessibility of the app.

The Microsoft 365 Admin Center saying the update will be rolling out in the next few days.

via onMSFT