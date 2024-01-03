Fix SYSTEM_SERVICE_EXCEPTION BSOD Error on Windows 11

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

Is the SYSTEM_SERVICE_EXCEPTION error sabotaging your system? If yes, then please read through the article for the causes and solutions.

I encountered this error on my PC recently. My screen was flickering with green streaks whenever I opened an app. Below, I’ll explain in detail what it is and how to fix it.

What Is SYSTEM_SERVICE_EXCEPTION BSOD in Windows 11?

SYSTEM_SERVICE_EXCEPTION is a Blue Screen of Death error that halts all system processes and shuts down the computer. You’ll lose all unsaved data. This error occurs across all versions of Windows.

What Causes the SYSTEM_SERVICE_EXCEPTION Error?

Unstable Windows build: The error is well-acknowledged in unstable builds like Canary and Developer.

The error is well-acknowledged in unstable builds like Canary and Developer. Corrupt graphics card drivers

Missing or corrupt system files

Problematic hardware peripherals

Faulty RAM

Third-party software products.

How To Fix SYSTEM_SERVICE_EXCEPTION Blue Screen of Death in Windows?

Solution 1: Use a Stable Version of Windows

If you joined the Windows Insider Program and shifted to the Developer or Canary build on your system, you may encounter this error. You should install a stable version instead.

Solution 2: Remove Peripherals

Many peripheral devices like printers and scanners push their own drivers to your computer. To isolate the cause, please remove all peripherals. Then reconnect them one by one to figure out the culprit.

Right-click on the Start button and select Settings from the menu. Go to Windows Update. Click on Check for updates in the right-pane.

Press Windows + R to open the Run window. Type the following command in the Run window and hit Enter: DEVMGMT.MSC Expand the list of Display Adapters. Right-click on the first display adapter and select Update driver. Click on the option to Automatically detect driver.

Over-protective third-party security software can inhibit certain functions of the system, thus causing the SYSTEM_SERVICE_EXCEPTION BSoD. If you think Windows Security is sufficient to protect your computer, you can uninstall these apps.

Right-click on the Start button and select Settings. Go to Apps >> Installed apps. Click on the three dots associated with the security software. Click on Uninstall and then on Uninstall once again.

Solution 6: SFC Scan

You can run an SFC Scan to scan for system files and replace them if possible.

Search for Command Prompt in the Windows search bar. Click on Run as administrator in the right pane to open the Command Prompt window. Type the following command and hit Enter: SFC /SCANNOW

Solution 7: Run the CHKDSK Scan

Bad sectors in the hard drive can cause Blue Screen of Death errors. To fix this, you can run the CHKDSK Scan.

Open the Command Prompt window as explained in solution 6. Type the following command and hit Enter to execute it: CHKDSK /f /r Press Y and hit Enter. Reboot your system to complete the CHKDSK Scan.

Solution 8: Run the Windows Memory Diagnostic tool

The Windows Memory Diagnostic tool fixes problems with the RAM.

Search Windows Memory Diagnostic in the Windows Search bar. Open the application. Click on Restart now and check for problems.

Summary

The SYSTEM_SERVICE_EXCEPTION error has been bothering users for more than a decade. I have explained all possible solutions to this error.

Please let me know which fix worked for you in the comment section below.