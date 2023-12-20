Fix Now: STATUS_ACCESS_VIOLATION on Windows 11 [7 Solutions]

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

The STATUS_ACCESS_VIOLATION error occurs when you try loading a webpage, but it fails. You can encounter this error on any browser, but it’s usually reported for Microsoft Edge and Google Chrome.

I recently encountered it while using the Canary build of Microsoft Edge. When I checked comments from other users across the forums, I realized the problem was associated with certain builds.

Below, I’ll explain what causes it and how to fix it.

What Is STATUS_ACCESS_VIOLATION?

STATUS_ACCESS_VIOLATION is a browser-specific error. It prevents users from accessing the webpage they’re trying to load. While the error points towards a security code mismatch, it could have multiple causes.

What Causes STATUS_ACCESS_VIOLATION?

Obsolete browser: If the browser is obsolete, it may lead to a mismatch of the program code.

If the browser is obsolete, it may lead to a mismatch of the program code. Browser extensions: Some extensions, especially ad blockers, are responsible for the error.

Some extensions, especially ad blockers, are responsible for the error. Corrupt browser profile: If the browser profile is corrupt with extensions and changes in settings, the error may occur.

If the browser profile is corrupt with extensions and changes in settings, the error may occur. Corrupt browser files: If the files associated with the browser (eg. Chrome.exe) are corrupt, you may encounter the issue.

If the files associated with the browser (eg. Chrome.exe) are corrupt, you may encounter the issue. Unstable browser build: Microsoft Edge and Google Chrome offer builds for Beta, Developer, and Canary channels. However, they might be unstable.

How To Fix STATUS_ACCESS_VIOLATION Error?

Solution 1: Use a Stable Version of Your Browser

The STATUS_ACCESS_VIOLATION error is mostly reported for Chromium-based browsers – the new Edge Chromium and Google Chrome. Interestingly, it’s more common with unstable builds like Beta, Developer, and Canary.

You should use these versions instead:

Updating Google Chrome

Open Google Chrome. Click on the 3 dots at the top-right corner. Select Help >> About Google Chrome. Google Chrome will update itself.

Update Microsoft Edge

Open Microsoft Edge. Click on the 3 dots menu at the top-right corner. Go to Help & Feedback >> About Microsoft Edge. Microsoft Edge will be updated to the latest version.

Solution 3: Disable Problematic Extensions

Open the problematic browser. Click on the three dots at the top-right corner. Go to Extensions >> Manage extensions. To turn OFF any extension, simply turn the switch OFF. Disable all adblockers and security extensions to isolate the cause.

Solution 4: Create a New Profile

On Google Chrome

Open Google Chrome. Click on your profile picture at the top-right corner. Under Other profiles, select Add. Now, you can either sign in with another Google ID or continue without logging in.

On Microsoft Edge

Open Microsoft Edge. Click on your profile picture at the top-left corner. Click on Other profiles >> Set up new work profile. Now, you can sign in through your Microsoft account.

Solution 5: Reset the Browser Settings

On Google Chrome

Open Google Chrome. Click on the three dots at the top-right corner. Go to Settings >> Reset settings. In the right pane, click on Restore settings to their original defaults.

On Microsoft Edge

Open Microsoft Edge. Click on the three dots at the top-right corner. Go to Settings >> Reset settings. In the right pane, click on Restore settings to their default values. Click on Reset settings.

Solution 6: Rename Browser Executable Files

For Google Chrome

Go to the path: C:\Program Files\Google\Chrome\Application Right-click on the Chrome file and select the option to Rename. Click on Yes if you encounter the administrator prompt. Change the name to ChromeOld and hit Enter to save the changes.

For Microsoft Edge

Go to the path: C:/Program Files (x86)/Microsoft/Edge/Application Right-click on the msedge file and select the option to rename. If you encounter the administrator prompt, click on Yes. Change the name to msedgeold and hit Enter to save the new name.

Solution 7: Reinstall the Browser

Right-click on the Start button and select Settings. Go to Settings >> Apps >> Installed apps. Click on the three dots associated with the browser. Select Uninstall and then click on Uninstall once again. Now, install the stable version as explained in Solution 1.

Summary

The STATUS_ACCESS_VIOLATION error prevents you from accessing webpages. This is common with unstable builds of Chromium browsers. The first approach should be to use a stable version of the browser. However, if the issue persists, try the other solutions.

