Microsoft has pushed an update to the SwiftKey keyboard app for Android, taking the app version to 7.9.4.5. With the latest update installed, you’ll be able to type in Shetland, but apart from that, it includes no new features. Also, if you own a Xiaomi smartphone and are facing some dark theme issues, this update will fix that. You can read the full official changelog below.

Changelog

You can now type in Shetland.

We’ve fixed dark theme issues on some Xiaomi devices.

You can download and install the SwiftKey keyboard app for your Android smartphone from here, or you can download the app from the below link.