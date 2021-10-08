Microsoft pushed an update to its SwiftKey Keyboard app on Android. Taking the app to Version 7.8.9.4, the update adds support for Android 11’s inline autofill suggestion, making it easier for you to complete sentences and reduce typos. Unfortunately, no other new features have found mention in the update changelog. You can read the full official changelog below.

Changelog

Inline autofill suggestion is now available on Android 11

You can download and install the SwiftKey keyboard app for your Android smartphone from here. Alternatively, you can download and install the app from the below link.