SwiftKey Beta for Android gets new features with the latest update

Microsoft is pushing a new update to the SwiftKey Beta app on Android. Taking the app version to 7.9.6.7., the update brings the ability to type in new languages, including Awadhi, East Frisian, Garhwali, Hmar, and Saraiki. The update also adds emoji support to 139 languages, including Persian, Polish, Romanian, Thai, and Turkish. With the latest beta update installed, SwiftKey users will also be able to swipe on the delete key to select and delete text.

Moreover, the update adds a text context to Intelligent Nudge button. As described by Microsoft in the update changelog, The Intelligent Nudge automatically detects a task and prompts users to add it to To Do. You can read the full official changelog below.

Changelog

Emoji search is now available to 139 languages including Persian, Polish, Romanian, Thai and Turkish.

You can now swipe on the delete key to select and delete text.

You can now type in Awadhi, East Frisian, Garhwali, Hmar and Saraiki.

We’ve added text context to Intelligent Nudge button. The design of the button changed from “Add task” to “Add [xxx] to To Do”. The Intelligent Nudge automatically detects a task and prompts users to add it to To Do.

via WBI