Microsoft is pushing a new update to the SwiftKey Beta app on Android. Taking the app version to 7.8.3.4, the update adds a redesigned emoji panel to give users easier access to other categories and features such as GIFs and Stickers. The update also includes a fix for the blank emoji panel issue. With the latest update installed, you’ll no longer see the web search in your toolbar. You can read the full official changelog below.
Changelog
- We’ve redesigned the emoji panel for easier access to other categories and features such as GIFs and Stickers.
- We fixed a blank emoji panel issue when switching between different emoji categories.
- We’ve removed web search from your toolbar.
You can download and install the SwiftKey Beta app on your Android smartphone from the below link, or you can open the Google Play Store and search for the app.
Developer: SwiftKey
Price: Free
