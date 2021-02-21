Microsoft has started releasing the February firmware update for Surface Studio 2. The new update brings new features, as you’d expect. The update, however, includes improved system stability, security update, improvement to graphics performance, stability, and security. You can read the full official changelog below.
Changelog
Windows Update History Name Device Manager Name Version and Update Surface – Firmware – 532.3440.768.0 Surface UEFI 532.3440.768.0
- Addresses security updates and improves system stability.
NVIDIA – Display – 27.21.14.5257 NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 – Display adapters
NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 – Display adapters
27.21.14.5257
- Improves system graphics performance, stability, and security.
To download and install Microsoft’s latest February firmware update on your Surface Studio 2, you can head over to Windows Settings> Update & Security> Check for updates.
Comments