Microsoft is now rolling out 2022’s first firmware update to Surface Pro X SQ1 and SQ2. The latest January 2022 firmware update includes improved graphics stability and performance. The update also includes support for the new Surface Slim Pen charger, stability improvements, and improved performance in Windows 11. As expected, the update includes no new features. You can read the full official changelog below.

Changelog

Improves graphics stability and performance.

Enables support for new Surface Slim Pen charger.

Improves stability and performance in Windows 11.

Driver version Device Manager 9.83.139.0 Surface Serial Hub Driver – System devices 1.14.137.0 Surface Pen 0C0F Firmware Update – Firmware 1.0.1600.0 Qualcomm(R) System Manager Device – System devices 27.20.1640.0 Qualcomm(R) Adreno(TM) 680 GPU – Display adapters

Meanwhile, Surface Pro X SQ1 and SQ2 owners can now go to Settings>Update and Security>Windows Update to download and install the latest firmware update.