Microsoft Surface Pro 8 is now getting support for the new Type cover with the latest February 2022 firmware update. The update includes no other new features and changes, nor does it come with bug fixes and improvements. You can read the full official changelog below.

Changelog

Surface Pro 8 is the first Surface device to get the February 2022 update, but it certainly won’t be the last. Microsoft will bring the update to a bunch of other Surface devices in the coming days. Rest assured, you’ll keep you updated about all the latest updates rolling out to Surface devices.

Meanwhile, Surface Pro 8 owners can now go to Settings>Update and Security>Windows Update to download and install the latest firmware update.