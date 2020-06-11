Microsoft releases June firmware update for a bunch of Surface devices, including Surface Laptop 3(both Intel and AMD variants), Surface Pro 7, Surface Studio 2.
The new firmware update comes with fixes for a bunch of issues, it also improves system stability, battery life, and performance. Further, the new firmware update addresses a few security issues. You can see the official changelog below.
Surface Laptop 3(Intel) firmware update changelog
|Surface – Firmware – 8.123.140.0
|Surface ME – Firmware
|8.123.140.0
|Surface – Firmware – 13.0.1319.2
|Surface UEFI – Firmware
|13.0.1319.2
Surface Laptop 3(AMD) firmware update changelog
|Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. – Display – 26.20.12053.1000
|AMD Radeon (TM) Vega 9 Graphics – Display Adapter / AMD Radeon(TM) Vega 11 Graphics – Display adapters
|26.20.12053.1000
|Surface – System – 9.37.139.0
|Surface Serial Hub Driver – System
|9.37.139.0
|Surface – Monitor – 3.92.139.0
|Surface Panel – Monitor
|3.92.139.0
|Surface – Firmware – 16.106.139.0
|Surface System Aggregator – Firmware
|16.106.139.0
Surface Pro 7 firmware update changelog
|Surface – Firmware – 8.123.140.0
|Surface ME– Firmware
|8.123.140.0
|Surface – Firmware – 13.0.1319.2
|Surface UEFI – Firmware
|13.0.1319.2
Surface Studio 2 firmware update changelog
|Surface – Firmware – 11.8.70.3626
|Surface ME – Firmware
|11.8.70.3626
|Intel – System – 1914.12.0.1256
|Intel(R) Management Engine Interface – System
|1914.12.0.1256
|Surface – Extension – 1.56.87.0
|Intel iCLS Client Extension
|1.56.87.0
|Intel – Software Component – 1904.12.0.1208
|Intel(R) ICLS Client – Software devices
|1904.12.0.1208
|Surface – System – 5.91.139.0
|Surface Integration Service Device – System devices
|5.91.139.0
|Intel Corporation – System – 1.0.31.1
|Intel Camera IR – System devices
|1.0.31.1
|Surface – Firmware – 119.3195.768.0
|Surface UEFI – Firmware
|119.3195.768.0
To download and install Microsoft’s latest June firmware update, you can head over to Windows Settings> Update & Security> Check for updates.
Comments