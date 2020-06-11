Microsoft releases June firmware update for a bunch of Surface devices, including Surface Laptop 3(both Intel and AMD variants), Surface Pro 7, Surface Studio 2.

The new firmware update comes with fixes for a bunch of issues, it also improves system stability, battery life, and performance. Further, the new firmware update addresses a few security issues. You can see the official changelog below.

Surface Laptop 3(Intel) firmware update changelog

Surface – Firmware – 8.123.140.0 Surface ME – Firmware 8.123.140.0 Addresses unexpected shutdown failure, and improves system stability. Surface – Firmware – 13.0.1319.2 Surface UEFI – Firmware 13.0.1319.2 Addresses unexpected shutdown failure, and improves system stability.

Surface Laptop 3(AMD) firmware update changelog

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. – Display – 26.20.12053.1000 AMD Radeon (TM) Vega 9 Graphics – Display Adapter / AMD Radeon(TM) Vega 11 Graphics – Display adapters 26.20.12053.1000 Resolves bluescreen issue, improves projection experience and overall device stability. Surface – System – 9.37.139.0 Surface Serial Hub Driver – System 9.37.139.0 Improves device stability. Surface – Monitor – 3.92.139.0 Surface Panel – Monitor 3.92.139.0 Improves device in color performance profile. Surface – Firmware – 16.106.139.0 Surface System Aggregator – Firmware 16.106.139.0 Improves battery life and performance.

Surface Pro 7 firmware update changelog

Surface – Firmware – 8.123.140.0 Surface ME– Firmware 8.123.140.0 Addresses unexpected shutdown failure, and improves system stability. Surface – Firmware – 13.0.1319.2 Surface UEFI – Firmware 13.0.1319.2 Addresses unexpected shutdown failure, and improves system stability.

Surface Studio 2 firmware update changelog

Surface – Firmware – 11.8.70.3626 Surface ME – Firmware 11.8.70.3626 Addresses security update, and improves system stability. Intel – System – 1914.12.0.1256 Intel(R) Management Engine Interface – System 1914.12.0.1256 Addresses security update, and improves system stability. Surface – Extension – 1.56.87.0 Intel iCLS Client Extension 1.56.87.0 Addresses security update, and improves system stability. Intel – Software Component – 1904.12.0.1208 Intel(R) ICLS Client – Software devices 1904.12.0.1208 Addresses security update, and improves system stability. Surface – System – 5.91.139.0 Surface Integration Service Device – System devices 5.91.139.0 Improves system stability. Intel Corporation – System – 1.0.31.1 Intel Camera IR – System devices 1.0.31.1 Improves system reliability. Surface – Firmware – 119.3195.768.0 Surface UEFI – Firmware 119.3195.768.0 Addresses security update, and improves system stability.

To download and install Microsoft’s latest June firmware update, you can head over to Windows Settings> Update & Security> Check for updates.