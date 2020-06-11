Microsoft releases June firmware update for a bunch of Surface devices, including Surface Laptop 3(both Intel and AMD variants), Surface Pro 7, Surface Studio 2.

The new firmware update comes with fixes for a bunch of issues, it also improves system stability, battery life, and performance. Further, the new firmware update addresses a few security issues. You can see the official changelog below.

Surface Laptop 3(Intel) firmware update changelog

Surface – Firmware  – 8.123.140.0Surface ME – Firmware

8.123.140.0

  • Addresses unexpected shutdown failure, and improves system stability.
Surface – Firmware – 13.0.1319.2Surface UEFI – Firmware13.0.1319.2

  • Addresses unexpected shutdown failure, and improves system stability.

Surface Laptop 3(AMD) firmware update changelog

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.  – Display – 26.20.12053.1000AMD Radeon (TM) Vega 9 Graphics – Display Adapter / AMD Radeon(TM) Vega 11 Graphics – Display adapters

26.20.12053.1000

  • Resolves bluescreen issue, improves projection experience and overall device stability.
Surface – System – 9.37.139.0Surface Serial Hub Driver – System9.37.139.0

  • Improves device stability.
Surface – Monitor – 3.92.139.0Surface Panel – Monitor3.92.139.0

  • Improves device in color performance profile.
Surface – Firmware – 16.106.139.0Surface System Aggregator – Firmware16.106.139.0

  • Improves battery life and performance.

Surface Pro 7 firmware update changelog

Surface – Firmware  – 8.123.140.0Surface ME– Firmware8.123.140.0

  • Addresses unexpected shutdown failure, and improves system stability.
Surface – Firmware – 13.0.1319.2Surface UEFI – Firmware13.0.1319.2

  • Addresses unexpected shutdown failure, and improves system stability.

Surface Studio 2 firmware update changelog

Surface – Firmware  – 11.8.70.3626Surface ME – Firmware11.8.70.3626

  • Addresses security update, and improves system stability.
Intel – System – 1914.12.0.1256Intel(R) Management Engine Interface – System

1914.12.0.1256

  • Addresses security update, and improves system stability.
Surface – Extension – 1.56.87.0Intel iCLS Client Extension1.56.87.0

  • Addresses security update, and improves system stability.
Intel – Software Component – 1904.12.0.1208Intel(R) ICLS Client – Software devices1904.12.0.1208

  • Addresses security update, and improves system stability.
Surface – System – 5.91.139.0Surface Integration Service Device – System devices5.91.139.0

  • Improves system stability.
Intel Corporation – System – 1.0.31.1Intel Camera IR – System devices1.0.31.1

  • Improves system reliability.
Surface – Firmware – 119.3195.768.0Surface UEFI – Firmware119.3195.768.0

  • Addresses security update, and improves system stability.

To download and install Microsoft’s latest June firmware update, you can head over to Windows Settings> Update & Security> Check for updates.

