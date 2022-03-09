Microsoft has started pushing the March 2022 firmware update to its premium Surface PCs. Surface Pro 7 Plus, Surface Laptop Go, and Surface Laptop Studio are the first ones to get the update as Microsoft is currently rolling out the firmware update to these PCs.

This new March 2022 firmware update includes no new feature. However, the new firmware update comes with fixes for a host of security vulnerabilities, though the changelog lacks the details about the vulnerabilities. Aside from that, the update also includes system stability improvements.

The full official changelog is given below.

Meanwhile, Surface Laptop Go, Laptop Studio, and Laptop Go owners can now go to Settings>Update and Security>Windows Update to download and install the latest firmware update.