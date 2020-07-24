Microsoft is now rolling out a new July 2020 firmware update for Surface Pro 5. And as is the case with every firmware update, the new July firmware update brings no new features, but it brings improvement to the start up performance. You can see the official changelog below.

Changelog

Surface – Firmware – 235.3261.768.0 Surface UEFI – Firmware 235.3261.768.0 Improves start up performance.

The latest update is Microsoft’s second firmware update for Surface Pro 5 in the month of July. The first July firmware update that rolled out a few days ago added improvements to the Surface Dock 2 reliability for Surface Pro 5 users.

To download and install Microsoft’s latest July firmware update on your Surface Pro(5th Gen), you can head over to Windows Settings> Update & Security> Check for updates.