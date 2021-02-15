Surface Laptop Go receives February 2021 firmware update

by Rahul

 

Microsoft has released the February 2021 firmware Update for Surface Laptop Go. The update includes audio performance improvements, improved integration between system services and stability, improved Bluetooth stability, Wi-Fi stability improvement, security updates, and more. You can read the full official changelog below.

Surface Laptop Go February update Changelog

Windows Update History NameDevice Manager NameVersion and Update
Realtek – SoftwareComponent – 11.0.6000.92Realtek Hardware Support Application – Software devices11.0.6000.92

  • Improves audio performance while streaming content.
Realtek Semiconductor Corp. – extension – 6.1.0.8Realtek High Definition Audio (SST) Extension – no Device Manager notes6.1.0.8

  • Improves integration between system services and stability.
Realtek Semiconductor Corp. – media – 6.0.9014.1Realtek High Definition Audio(SST) – Sound, video, and game controllers6.0.9014.1

  • Improves audio performance and resolves the associated system bugcheck.
Surface – Batteries – 2.56.139.0Surface Battery – Batteries2.56.139.0

  • Resolves the issue where the battery icon is not available in the taskbar.
Surface – System devices – 6.105.139.0Surface Integration Service Device – System devices6.105.139.0

  • Improves integration between system services and resolves an issue with telemetry reporting.
Intel – net – 22.0.1.1Intel(R) WiFi 6 AX201 160MHz – Network adapters22.0.1.1

  • Improves Wi-Fi stability.
Intel Corporation – Bluetooth – 22.00.3.1Intel(R) Wireless Bluetooth – Bluetooth22.00.3.1

  • Improves Bluetooth stability.
Surface – Firmware – 8.15.140.0Surface UEFI – Firmware8.15.140.0

  • Addresses security updates and improves system stability.

To download and install Microsoft’s latest February firmware update on your Surface Laptop Go, you can head over to Windows Settings> Update & Security> Check for updates.

