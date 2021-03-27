Microsoft has never been too eager to put the latest processors in their devices, and it appears the AMD-powered Surface Laptop 4 will be another example.

A benchmark for the device tweeted by APISAK shows the device being powered by the AMD Ryzen 7 processor which is now somewhat dated.

Some have been hoping for the much more recent AMD Ryzen 5000 processor, which was released only a few months ago.

The benchmark indicates the Surface Laptop 4 is powered by an 8C/16T Ryzen 7 processor with a base clock of 2 GHz and a boost of 3.7 GHz paired with a Radeon RX Vega 8 GPU and 16 GB dual-channel LPDD4-4266 RAM.

The news is somewhat disappointing, but it may be that this will be a lower-end version of the device, and there will be versions with a more recent processor, or that the benchmark is not accurately identifying the processor.

Of course, Microsoft will also be releasing an Intel Tiger Lake-powered Surface Laptop 4 for those who insist on having the latest greatest in their device.

via Notebookcheck