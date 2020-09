Microsoft recently released a new firmware update for Surface Earbuds. This new v3.0.0.6 update for Surface Earbuds brings a new improvement. You can now turn off aptX codec when needed from the Surface Audio app.

Enables an option within the Surface Audio app that allows the ability to turn on or off using the aptX codec. When turned off, Surface Earbuds will use the SBC codec.

