Microsoft is now pushing the October 2021 update to the Surface Duo smartphone, taking the build number 2021.913.25 (North America), 2021.913.26 (Europe) and 2021.913.27 (AT&T Locked Device). The update adds no new features, as you’d expect from a monthly security update.

The update weighs in at 51 MB and contains the October 2021 Android security update. You can read the official changelog below.

Changelog

Software version Update info 2021.913.25 (North America) 2021.913.26 (Europe) 2021.913.27 (AT&T Locked Device) Addresses scenarios outlined in the Android Security Bulletin – October 2021

Meanwhile, Surface Duo users can wait for the update to be pushed out to them, or they can download it by Checking for Updates in the System Update section of the Settings app. It’s worth noting that the Surface Duo is yet to get the Android 11 update but Microsoft has promised to deliver it some time this year.