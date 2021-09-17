Microsoft is now pushing the September 2021 update to the Surface Duo smartphone, taking the build number 2021.817.35(North America), 2021.817.37 (Europe). The update adds no new features, as you’d expect from a monthly security update.

The update weighs in at 76.18 MB and contains the September 2021 Android security update. You can read the official changelog below.

Changelog

Software version Update info 2021.817.35 (North America) 2021.817.37 (Europe) This update: Addresses scenarios outlined in the Android Security Bulletin – September 2021.

It’s worth noting that the Surface Duo is yet to get the Android 11 update. What’s even worse is that Microsoft didn’t share anything about the availability of Android 11 for the Surface Duo smartphone.

Meanwhile, Surface Duo users can wait for the update to be pushed out to them, or they can download it by Checking for Updates in the System Update section of the Settings app.