One of the stand-out features of the original Surface Duo was support for the Surface Pen, but Microsoft has been slow in adding support for this feature in the system apps on the device.

Surface Duo and Duo 2 owners are therefore celebrating a Thanksgiving present from Microsoft today after the company released support for inking in the Outlook app for Android.

The feature is available in version 4.2145.1 of the app, which is currently rolling out and is available via the pen tool icon when creating a new email.

Users are able to write, highlight and erase in various colours and thicknesses. Users are also able to expand the canvas to full screen for more complex creations, and are able to create multiple sketches per email.

Users are able to use the same toolbox to mark up photos in the OneDrive app.

The Outlook for Android app can be found in the Store here.

Source and screenshot: the WC