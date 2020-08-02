Surface Duo is Microsoft’s upcoming Android-based dual-display foldable smartphone. It’ll also be the company’s first Android smartphone and while people are praising the form factor, specs-wise, the smartphone won’t be on par with the flagships such as the Galaxy S20, iPhone 11.

Microsoft’s dual-display Android smartphone will be powered by a year-old Snapdragon 855 and will pack a 3,460 mAh battery and while the battery capacity seems to be quite low for a device with two screens, Microsoft journalist Zac Bowden claims that the 3,460mAh battery will “get Surface Duo through the day.”

If the Duo manages to serve a day on a single charge, it will be great news for those who really need two screens, as it will help them stay productive for an entire day. However, a word of advice from Zac Bowden: “don’t expect an endurance champ.”

I’m also told that Surface Duo will ship with a 3460mAh battery, which contacts have said is able to get Surface Duo through the day, but don’t expect an endurance champ.

SURFACE DUO SPECS

The device offers a Snapdragon 855 SoC which will be paired with 6 GB of RAM and 64/256 GB of storage. The device will also have two AMOLED 5.6-inch screens with a resolution of 1800 x 1350, with biometrics supplied via a fingerprint reader. Microsoft reportedly also included a 3,460 mAh battery to power the hardware. The device is set to run Android 10 with Microsoft Launcher as the UI, with Microsoft reportedly working on an Android 11 update soon after launch.

Surface Duo is reportedly shipping to customers in the week of August 24th.