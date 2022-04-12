Microsoft is now pushing a new firmware update to Surface Duo and Duo 2 dual-display foldable smartphones. The update offers no new features, which is no surprise since this is a firmware update. Instead, the update comes with the latest Android April 2022 security patch.

However, Microsoft hasn’t mentioned the security vulnerabilities that the latest update has fixed. Apart from the security patch, the firmware update also adds fixes for the Miracast screen-sharing bug.

The April 2022 security patch is available through a firmware update carrying version numbers 2022.108.8(Surface Duo 2) and 2022.115.10(Surface Duo). You can see the full official changelog below to learn about these changes.

Surface Duo 2 update changelog

Surface Duo update changelog

According to Microsoft, the update won’t be available for every Surface Duo and Duo 2 device today. Since the update is rolling out in a phased manner, it might take a few days to reach every user.

In the meantime, you can manually check whether the update has arrived on your Surface Duo 2 by going to the Settings.

If you own any of the two phones, do let us know in the comments whether you’ve received the April 2022 security update on your Surface Duo/ Duo 2 device.