Microsoft is ramping up for the release of the Surface Duo tomorrow, and has today released a new ad for the device on Twitter.

Unlike Microsoft’s other marketing for the device, the ad appears to focus on the coolness of the form factor, rather than its productivity benefits, with not a single screenshot of Word or Powerpoint in sight.

The new Surface Duo launches September 10th. Open two screens and open new possibilities. https://t.co/j0k7XHdlJ3 #DoOneBetter pic.twitter.com/0G5tvXiiCp — Microsoft Surface (@surface) September 8, 2020

The pages cover such issues as getting started, applying the bumper case, connecting to wireless displays, Surface Buds, Surface Pens and many more topics.

The Surface Duo is only being released in USA on AT&T, with an unlocked version also available.

You can already pre-order the Surface Duo here from Microsoft Store starting at $1399.

The full specs of the Surface Duo can be seen below:

Screen Dual-pane 5.6 inches, total resolution 2700 x 1800 px Processor Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 855 RAM 6 GB Storage 128 GB or 256 GB Network 4G LTE, WCDMA (UMTS), GSM Operating System Android 10 Size/Weight 145.2 mm (H) x 93.3 mm (W) x 9.9 mm (closed), 250g Battery 3577mAh Camera 11MP, f/2.0 Price $1399 for 128 GB, $1499 for 256GB

via WindowsUnited