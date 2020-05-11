Microsoft is now rolling a new firmware update for Surface Book PCs. The new update includes no features, but it addresses a lot of security issues. The new firmware update for Surface Book also includes improvement in system stability, which is super important. You can see the official changelog below.
Changelog
|Surface – Extension – 1914.13.0.1063
|Intel iCLS Client Extension
|1914.13.0.1063
|Intel – Software Component – 1.56.87.0
|Intel(R) ICLS Client – Software devices
|1.56.87.0
|Intel – System – 1914.12.0.1256
|Intel(R) Management Engine Interface – System
|1914.12.0.1256
|Marvell Semiconductor, Inc. – Bluetooth – 15.68.17018.116
|Marvell AVASTAR Bluetooth Radio Adapter – Bluetooth
|15.68.17018.116
|Marvell Semiconductor, Inc. – Net – 15.68.17018.116
|Marvell AVASTAR Wireless-AC Network Controller
|15.68.17018.116
|NVIDIA – Display – 26.21.14.3218
|NVIDIA GeForce GTX – Display adapter
|26.21.14.3218
|Surface – Firmware?- 11.8.70.3626
|Surface ME – Firmware
|11.8.70.3626
|Surface – Firmware?- 107.3.94.3
|Surface Touch – Firmware
|107.3.94.3
It’s worth remembering that Microsoft is gradually rolling out the new firmware update which means that you might not get the feature right now. To check whether you got the update on your Surface Book or not, head over to Windows Settings> Update & Security> Check for updates.
Comments