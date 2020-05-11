Microsoft is now rolling a new firmware update for Surface Book PCs. The new update includes no features, but it addresses a lot of security issues. The new firmware update for Surface Book also includes improvement in system stability, which is super important. You can see the official changelog below.

Changelog

Surface – Extension – 1914.13.0.1063Intel iCLS Client Extension1914.13.0.1063

  • addresses security update and improves system stability.
Intel – Software Component – 1.56.87.0Intel(R) ICLS Client – Software devices1.56.87.0

  • addresses security update and improves system stability.
Intel – System – 1914.12.0.1256Intel(R) Management Engine Interface – System1914.12.0.1256

  • addresses security update and improves system stability.
Marvell Semiconductor, Inc. – Bluetooth – 15.68.17018.116Marvell AVASTAR Bluetooth Radio Adapter – Bluetooth15.68.17018.116

  • improves connection stability and enables the support of new products.
Marvell Semiconductor, Inc. – Net – 15.68.17018.116Marvell AVASTAR Wireless-AC Network Controller15.68.17018.116

  • addresses security update and improves system stability.
NVIDIA – Display – 26.21.14.3218NVIDIA GeForce GTX – Display adapter26.21.14.3218

  • addresses security update and improves system stability.
Surface – Firmware?- 11.8.70.3626Surface ME – Firmware11.8.70.3626

  • addresses security update and improves system stability.
Surface – Firmware?- 107.3.94.3Surface Touch – Firmware107.3.94.3

  • addresses security update and improves system stability.

It’s worth remembering that Microsoft is gradually rolling out the new firmware update which means that you might not get the feature right now. To check whether you got the update on your Surface Book or not, head over to Windows Settings> Update & Security> Check for updates.

Comments