Microsoft is now rolling a new firmware update for Surface Book PCs. The new update includes no features, but it addresses a lot of security issues. The new firmware update for Surface Book also includes improvement in system stability, which is super important. You can see the official changelog below.

Changelog

Surface – Extension – 1914.13.0.1063 Intel iCLS Client Extension 1914.13.0.1063 addresses security update and improves system stability. Intel – Software Component – 1.56.87.0 Intel(R) ICLS Client – Software devices 1.56.87.0 addresses security update and improves system stability. Intel – System – 1914.12.0.1256 Intel(R) Management Engine Interface – System 1914.12.0.1256 addresses security update and improves system stability. Marvell Semiconductor, Inc. – Bluetooth – 15.68.17018.116 Marvell AVASTAR Bluetooth Radio Adapter – Bluetooth 15.68.17018.116 improves connection stability and enables the support of new products. Marvell Semiconductor, Inc. – Net – 15.68.17018.116 Marvell AVASTAR Wireless-AC Network Controller 15.68.17018.116 addresses security update and improves system stability. NVIDIA – Display – 26.21.14.3218 NVIDIA GeForce GTX – Display adapter 26.21.14.3218 addresses security update and improves system stability. Surface – Firmware?- 11.8.70.3626 Surface ME – Firmware 11.8.70.3626 addresses security update and improves system stability. Surface – Firmware?- 107.3.94.3 Surface Touch – Firmware 107.3.94.3 addresses security update and improves system stability.

It’s worth remembering that Microsoft is gradually rolling out the new firmware update which means that you might not get the feature right now. To check whether you got the update on your Surface Book or not, head over to Windows Settings> Update & Security> Check for updates.