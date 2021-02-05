Microsoft has released a new firmware update for Surface Book 3 owners. The new update brings performance and stability improvements. You can head down to check out the full changelog for the update:

Windows Update History NameDevice Manager NameVersion and Update
Intel Corporation – Display – 27.20.100.8681Intel(R) Iris(R) Plus Graphics – Display adapters27.20.100.8681

  • Improves system graphics performance, stability, and security.
Intel Corporation – Extension – 27.20.100.8681Intel(R) Iris(R) Plus Graphics Extension27.20.100.8681

  • Improves integration between system services and stability.
NVIDIA – Display – 27.21.14.5257NVIDIA GeForce GTX – Display adapters27.21.14.5257

  • Improves system graphics performance, stability, and security.
Surface – Firmware – 9.102.140.0Surface UEFI – Firmware9.102.140.0

  • Addresses security updates and improves system stability.

If you’re using Surface Book 3 then you can head to Settings>Updates and Security>Windows Update to manually download and install the latest firmware update.

