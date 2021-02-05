Microsoft has released a new firmware update for Surface Book 3 owners. The new update brings performance and stability improvements. You can head down to check out the full changelog for the update:
|Windows Update History Name
|Device Manager Name
|Version and Update
|Intel Corporation – Display – 27.20.100.8681
|Intel(R) Iris(R) Plus Graphics – Display adapters
|27.20.100.8681
|Intel Corporation – Extension – 27.20.100.8681
|Intel(R) Iris(R) Plus Graphics Extension
|27.20.100.8681
|NVIDIA – Display – 27.21.14.5257
|NVIDIA GeForce GTX – Display adapters
|27.21.14.5257
|Surface – Firmware – 9.102.140.0
|Surface UEFI – Firmware
|9.102.140.0
If you’re using Surface Book 3 then you can head to Settings>Updates and Security>Windows Update to manually download and install the latest firmware update.
Comments