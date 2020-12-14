Microsoft is now pushing the December 2020 firmware update to Surface Book 3 devices. The new firmware update no new features, as you’d expect, but the update is worth installing because it includes fixes for some security issues. Apart from that, the update also includes improved Battery Smart Charging reliability and fixes for other issues. You can read the full official changelog below.
Surface Book 3 December 2020 firmware update Changelog
|Windows Update History Name
|Device Manager Name
|Version and Update
|Intel – SoftwareComponent – 1.61.251.0
|Intel® iCLS Client – Software components
|1.61.251.0
|Intel – System – 2031.15.0.1743
|Intel® Management Engine Interface -System devices
|2031.15.0.1743
|Intel® – Extension – 1952.14.0.1470
|(Intel® Management Engine Extension) – no Device Manager notes
|1952.14.0.1470
|Surface – HIDClass – 3.31.139.0
|Surface Hid Mini Driver – Human Interface Devices
|3.31.139.0
|Surface – System – 6.105.139.0
|Surface Integration Service Device – System devices
|6.105.139.0
|Surface – Firmware – 13.0.1594.2
|Surface ME – Firmware
|13.0.1594.2
|Surface – Firmware – 9.101.140.0
|Surface UEFI – Firmware
|9.101.140.0
|Surface – Firmware – 10.204.139.0
|Surface System Aggregator – Firmware
|10.204.139.0
|Surface – Extension – 1.61.137.0
|(Surface Book Base v3 Firmware Update) – no Device Manager notes
|1.61.137.0
|Surface – System – 3.85.139.0
|Surface DTX – System devices
|3.85.139.0
The new updates are rolling out right now and should be available for your Surface Book 3. You can go to Settings>Update and Security>Windows Update to download and install the update.
via WBI
