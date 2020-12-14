Microsoft is now pushing the December 2020 firmware update to Surface Book 3 devices. The new firmware update no new features, as you’d expect, but the update is worth installing because it includes fixes for some security issues. Apart from that, the update also includes improved Battery Smart Charging reliability and fixes for other issues. You can read the full official changelog below.

Surface Book 3 December 2020 firmware update Changelog

Windows Update History NameDevice Manager NameVersion and Update
Intel – SoftwareComponent – 1.61.251.0Intel® iCLS Client – Software components1.61.251.0

  • Addresses security updates and improves system stability.
Intel – System – 2031.15.0.1743Intel® Management Engine Interface -System devices2031.15.0.1743

  • Addresses security updates and improves system stability.
Intel® – Extension – 1952.14.0.1470(Intel® Management Engine Extension) – no Device Manager notes1952.14.0.1470

  • Addresses security updates and improves system stability.
Surface – HIDClass – 3.31.139.0Surface Hid Mini Driver – Human Interface Devices3.31.139.0

  • Improves system stability and addresses system bugcheck.
Surface – System – 6.105.139.0Surface Integration Service Device – System devices6.105.139.0

  • Improves integration between system services and addresses system bugcheck.
Surface – Firmware – 13.0.1594.2Surface ME – Firmware13.0.1594.2

  • Addresses security updates and improves system stability.
Surface – Firmware – 9.101.140.0Surface UEFI – Firmware9.101.140.0

  • Addresses security updates and improves system stability.
Surface – Firmware – 10.204.139.0Surface System Aggregator – Firmware10.204.139.0

  • * Improves Battery Smart Charging reliability and improves kiosk mode.
Surface – Extension – 1.61.137.0(Surface Book Base v3 Firmware Update) – no Device Manager notes1.61.137.0

  • * Improves Battery Smart Charging reliability and improves kiosk mode.
Surface – System – 3.85.139.0Surface DTX – System devices3.85.139.0

  • Resolves application uninstallation issues in low power state.

The new updates are rolling out right now and should be available for your Surface Book 3. You can go to Settings>Update and Security>Windows Update to download and install the update.

via WBI

