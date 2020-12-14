Microsoft is now pushing the December 2020 firmware update to Surface Book 3 devices. The new firmware update no new features, as you’d expect, but the update is worth installing because it includes fixes for some security issues. Apart from that, the update also includes improved Battery Smart Charging reliability and fixes for other issues. You can read the full official changelog below.

Surface Book 3 December 2020 firmware update Changelog

Windows Update History Name Device Manager Name Version and Update Intel – SoftwareComponent – 1.61.251.0 Intel® iCLS Client – Software components 1.61.251.0 Addresses security updates and improves system stability. Intel – System – 2031.15.0.1743 Intel® Management Engine Interface -System devices 2031.15.0.1743 Addresses security updates and improves system stability. Intel® – Extension – 1952.14.0.1470 (Intel® Management Engine Extension) – no Device Manager notes 1952.14.0.1470 Addresses security updates and improves system stability. Surface – HIDClass – 3.31.139.0 Surface Hid Mini Driver – Human Interface Devices 3.31.139.0 Improves system stability and addresses system bugcheck. Surface – System – 6.105.139.0 Surface Integration Service Device – System devices 6.105.139.0 Improves integration between system services and addresses system bugcheck. Surface – Firmware – 13.0.1594.2 Surface ME – Firmware 13.0.1594.2 Addresses security updates and improves system stability. Surface – Firmware – 9.101.140.0 Surface UEFI – Firmware 9.101.140.0 Addresses security updates and improves system stability. Surface – Firmware – 10.204.139.0 Surface System Aggregator – Firmware 10.204.139.0 * Improves Battery Smart Charging reliability and improves kiosk mode. Surface – Extension – 1.61.137.0 (Surface Book Base v3 Firmware Update) – no Device Manager notes 1.61.137.0 * Improves Battery Smart Charging reliability and improves kiosk mode. Surface – System – 3.85.139.0 Surface DTX – System devices 3.85.139.0 Resolves application uninstallation issues in low power state.

The new updates are rolling out right now and should be available for your Surface Book 3. You can go to Settings>Update and Security>Windows Update to download and install the update.

via WBI