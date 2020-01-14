Support for Microsoft Windows 7 OS ends today

All good things must come to an end, Microsoft is ending support for Windows 7 today (January 14, 2020). From tomorrow, Microsoft will no longer provide security updates or support for PCs running Windows 7. From tomorrow, you can continue to use Windows 7, but your PC will become vulnerable to security risks as you will not receive security and feature updates. Windows 7 users are recommended to upgrade to Windows 10 to avoid potential security risks.

Enterprises can use Microsoft 365 Business plan to enjoy the free Windows 10 upgrade option for users with a Windows 7, 8, or 8.1 Pro license on their device.

Source: Microsoft