Strix Halo might end up in desktop PCs, AMD CEO confirms in an interview

AMD might be introducing its Strix Halo processors on desktop platforms, as CEO Dr. Lisa Su hinted in an interview recently (5:40 minute) with the General Manager of Asus China. Initially aimed at mobile use, Strix Halo turned out to be an extremely high-performance processor, and therefore, wider adoption was on the cards.

Strix Halo is already in mini PCs

Strix Halo processors have been incorporated into some mini PCs from brands such as Framework and Minisforum, but the most intriguing use of the Strix Halo processor is its inclusion in the Asus ROG Flow Z13 (2025) gaming tablet, which features built-in Radeon graphics to offer high-performance gaming.

The Strix Halo series, now rebranded as Ryzen AI Max and Ryzen AI Max Plus, offers up to 16 Zen 5 CPU cores and 40 RDNA 3.5 compute units, ensuring high processing capability suitable for laptop and desktop applications.

The transition of Strix Halo to desktop platforms might be part of AMD’s strategy to provide versatile, high-performance processors in various form factors to address gamers’ evolving needs. Still, it won’t happen overnight, but we’ll keep an eye out for any new updates on this.