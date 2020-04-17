SEGA has revealed that the arcade brawler revival Streets of Rage 4 will be launching at the end of the month.
On April 30th, Streets of Rage 4 will be coming to PC, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and Xbox One. For those who are subscribed to Xbox Game Pass, SEGA’s beat-em-up will be coming to the subscription service on launch day.
Streets of Rage 4 is the first entry in the classic beat-em-up series in twenty five years. With a gorgeous handdrawn animation art style, this side scrolling fighter looks gobsmackingly gorgeous on any platform.
Features:
- The comeback of the legendary Streets of Rage series.
- Beautiful graphics fully hand-drawn animated by the studio behind Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s Trap.
- Clean up Wood Oak City by yourself or with another friend online!
- For the very first time, team up to 4 people offline to take the city back!
- Classic gameplay enhanced with brand-new mechanics.
- Soundtrack by a wide all-star line up of world-class musicians.
- Braised chicken everywhere.
- A dozen former Streets of Rage characters unlockable and playable in their original pixel versions.
- Play with the music of the previous Streets of Rage games.
- 12 unique stages.
Check out the trailer below.
The game will also feature the return of the series’ battle mode, a feature that was seen back in Streets of Rage 2 and 3.