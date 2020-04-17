SEGA has revealed that the arcade brawler revival Streets of Rage 4 will be launching at the end of the month.

On April 30th, Streets of Rage 4 will be coming to PC, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and Xbox One. For those who are subscribed to Xbox Game Pass, SEGA’s beat-em-up will be coming to the subscription service on launch day.

Streets of Rage 4 is the first entry in the classic beat-em-up series in twenty five years. With a gorgeous handdrawn animation art style, this side scrolling fighter looks gobsmackingly gorgeous on any platform.

Features:

The comeback of the legendary Streets of Rage series.

Beautiful graphics fully hand-drawn animated by the studio behind Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s Trap.

Clean up Wood Oak City by yourself or with another friend online!

For the very first time, team up to 4 people offline to take the city back!

Classic gameplay enhanced with brand-new mechanics.

Soundtrack by a wide all-star line up of world-class musicians.

Braised chicken everywhere.

A dozen former Streets of Rage characters unlockable and playable in their original pixel versions.

Play with the music of the previous Streets of Rage games.

12 unique stages.

Check out the trailer below.

The game will also feature the return of the series’ battle mode, a feature that was seen back in Streets of Rage 2 and 3.