In an interview with Yahoo News, Steve Wozniak, who founded Apple with Steve Jobs, has recently criticized Apple saying that he can’t tell the difference between the latest iPhone 13 and its predecessor.

“I got the new iPhone,” he said. “I can’t tell the difference, really. The software that’s in it applies to older iPhones, I presume.”

“I worry about largeness and size,” he continued, “but I don’t study it. I’m just into if products are good.”

This isn’t the first time that Wozniak is criticizing the company that he co-founded. In fact, he’s known to be a vocal critic of everything that he doesn’t like about the company.

“In technology it’s like you always want to kind of keep up with the newest and sometimes you are five years behind, seven years behind, you know,” he said, “and it’s still working for you and it’s just like that’s where the sales come from.”

Apple has taken a flak from its co-founder when it launched the iPhone X. Back then, he said he wouldn’t need an iPhone X as he’s fine with iPhone 8. Wozniak also criticized the Cupertino tech giant for its stance on the right to repair.

However, the Apple co-founder also showers praise for what he thinks is the best piece of tech from Apple. Back in 2019, he said that Apple Watch was his “favorite piece of technology in the world right now.”