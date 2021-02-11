2005’s Xbox and PC exclusive shooter Star Wars Republic Commando is branching out into new platforms.

Nintendo Switch dataminer NWPlayer123 discovered that the beloved cult classic FPS has been added to the Nintendo eShop servers.

Much like the Nintendo Switch re-release of Star Wars Episode 1: Racer, Star Wars Republic Commando is being re-released by Aspyr Media. Aspyr is also behind the leaked remaster of Stubbs the Zombie.

Star Wars: Republic Commando for Nintendo Switch has been leaked, just got an update

In modern years, the Republic Commando game has been playable on the Xbox One and Xbox Series family of consoles through backward compatibility. As an original Xbox game, the backward compatibility program allows the game to render in HD resolutions, but the framerate is still just 30fps.