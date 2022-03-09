The excitement in Xbox just keeps getting wilder as the year progresses. And this spring, Xbox will finally start its Spring Games Spotlight, which will show us the new releases we can enjoy. The team will release different digital games every week for five weeks, or 40+ titles, between March 8 and April 11.

Moreover, the Microsoft Rewards promotion we love in Summer Spotlight is now available in Spring Games Spotlight. With this, gamers will receive 5,000 Microsoft Rewards points for $50 spent on eligible titles.

Here are the titles available or coming soon for this year’s Spring Games Spotlight.

Tunic

Tunic is one of the most anticipated games of 2022 after its popularity on most indie fans’ lists. It is a console launch exclusive and releases on March 16, featuring an isometric action-adventure game that anyone will love. Players will play as a tiny little fox situated in a harsh big world in the game. You can explore ancient ruins, fight monsters, and uncover mysterious secrets while savoring the eye-catching graphics of the game.

Shredders

It is another console launch exclusive and available day one with Xbox Game Pass, releasing on March 17. This game will take you into a realistic snowboarding world where you can be a professional border fighting to be on top. Do your most amazing tricks and master the art of park riding, buttering, rails, and massive kickers! Then, get a chance to receive a wildcard entry to an exclusive invitational! Feel the rush of competing in such a fierce event with Shredders.

MLB The Show 2022

MLB The Show 2022 is available on day one with Xbox Game Pass and will be released on April 5. This upcoming baseball video game by San Diego Studio and published by Sony Interactive Entertainment is created for Major League Baseball lovers. It is an upgrade from last year’s MLB The Show by allowing players to enjoy more exciting features. Play with your friends with cross-platform and cross-progression play, create and use multiple ballplayers, customize your ballplayers, and more.

RPG Time: The Legend of Wright

RPG Time: The Legend of Wright took nine years to develop, so you know this game from a team based out of Japan has something big to offer. It tells the story of a creative, game-loving boy Kenta who aspires to be a game creator in the future. With eagerness, he created a notebook filled with a hand-drawn RPG. However, players will soon find themselves playing games other than the hand-drawn RPG on the pages. Turn the page in Kenta’s notebook and play action, adventure, side-scrolling shooters, and command battle games!

Young Souls

Young Souls is another story-rich game that will be released on March 10. It starts with the story of Professor, who vanished after the appearance of a mysterious portal. Realizing this dilemma, you will play as a set of twins who needs to rescue their foster father after his mysterious abduction. Fight your way into this adventurous world and beat goblins and other monsters using your armory of weapons.