Spotify Premium users can now listen together from anywhere

Spotify today announced the updated Group Session feature that will allow Spotify Premium users to enjoy their favorite playlist or podcast with friends and loved ones. This new feature will allow users to share control of their listening sessions with others in real time. Groups of two to five people can use this new feature by sharing a “join” link among each other.

So no matter the distance—whether six feet apart or a thousand miles away—you and the members of your squad can now each listen to the same content at the same time on your own devices (as well as control playback).

Here’s how Spotify Group Session works:

Click or tap the Connect menu in the bottom-left corner of the play screen and scroll down to “Start a group session.”

Then, share the invite link with your guests or have them scan the Spotify code to join the session.

Both host and guests can pause , play , skip , and select tracks on the queue as well as add in choices of their own using the standard controls.

This new Group Session feature is currently in beta, you can expect other improvements in the future.

Source: Spotify