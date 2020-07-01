Spotify Premium Duo couple subscription plan is now available in 55 countries

Spotify today announced the expansion of Spotify Premium Duo, a new subscription plan targeting couples. If you are a couple living at the same address, you can get this new plan to enjoy Premium account for each of you for just $12.99 per month.

Spotify Premium includes ad-free, on-demand listening of more than 50 million tracks, as well as over 1 million podcast titles. In addition, you can get access to the exclusive Duo Mix, a regularly updated playlist made just for the two of you to discover audio you both love.

Couples can enjoy the following unique features:

Duo Mix, an automatically updated playlist that combines the music you and your significant other enjoy together—so domestic disputes over who should DJ are likely to be kept to a minimum.

The ability to share your playlist library with each other, with just a tap or click.

An easy interface for managing your accounts, settings, and home device setup.

If you are an existing Spotify Premium subscriber, you can switch to Spotify Premium Duo by visiting the “Account” page on Spotify.com. Spotify Premium Duo is now available in 55 countries including the US. You can go to spotify.com/duo for more details.

Source: Spotify