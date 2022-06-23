Spotify has today announced that it’s replacing ‘Concert Hub’ with a new feature called ‘Live Events Feed’ to help fans find their favorite creators’ live events in the app. The new Feed is your in-app destination where you can discover all the live events in your local area, personalized to you, as described by Spotify in its official blog post.

Aside from the revamped Feed, Spotify also announced new places within the app to help you know about upcoming events in your area from your favorite artists. Ticketmaster, AXS, DICE, Eventbrite, and See Tickets are Spotify’s official ticketing partners that the streaming giant sourced the listing to.

Spotify says the new ‘Live Events Feed will “make you even more aware of events you might be interested in, and help you to make more confident decisions when purchasing tickets.” It has also incorporated show discovery into the fan’s listening moment. This means when you’re listening to the artists you love, the music streaming company will show their upcoming tour dates in the app while you’re listening.

Moreover, a new messaging tool provides you with personalized recommendations for upcoming live events based on your listening habits. The company is also offering tools to set your notification preferences and offer them more information about its different ticketing partners, thereby putting fans in control of how they want to be communicated with. Spotify has said that it will further integrate event discovery directly into the app.

When asked about what’s next for the Live Events Feed and other live offerings, René Volker, Senior Director of Live Events, has said the following:

“We’re not stopping here. Building on René’s comments, from here we’ll work to even further integrate event discovery directly into the app, whether through more advanced search tools, new playlist formats, or new integrations into key surfaces.”

Are you excited about these changes in Spotify? Let us know in the comments.